David Duane Spencer born May 18, 1962, passed away in his home on January 2 at age 59. Dave was a loving husband, son, brother, father, uncle and friend to so many. He was a lifelong resident of Washington. He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Phyllis Spencer; three brothers, Tom Jr. (Cheryl), Tim (Annette) and Tony (Tammy); his wife, Sharon; three children through a previous marriage to Valerie Spencer: Candice (Brice Shelton), Crystal (Ryan Hottell) and David Spencer; five grandchildren; close extended relatives; and many others he loved as his family.

Dave was well known for his artistry in auto body work and painting, as well as his superior driving skill, being sought after for his mastery in dump truck driving. He took pride in everything he did, he aimed to please those he loved and he joked with all his heart. He had a deep passion and connection to the outdoors being an avid hunter and fisherman his entire life. His forever love and care for his family, fast cars, motorcycles, animals of all kinds, rock and roll and art of joking will be deeply missed.