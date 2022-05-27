 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David Daniel Black

David Daniel Black

May 18, 2022 — May 19, 2022

David Daniel Black, son of Austin and Vanessa Black of Kalama, Washington, has gone on to heaven.

He was born May 18, 2022, and passed away in his parents’ loving arms May 19, 2022, at the age of 20½ hours. His time on Earth was brief, but he will be loved in our hearts forever. We were blessed to share this time with him.

In lieu of flowers please go to the following link: https://gofund.me/5d86d9a4.

