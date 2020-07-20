February 2, 1939—July 16, 2020
David Clegg passed away on July 16, 2020 in Longview, Washington. David grew up in Castle Rock, Washington. David graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1958. He married the love of his life, Corrine, in 1970. David retired in 1994 from Weyerhaeuser Company as a journeyman machinist. David was a member of New Life Fellowship and Timber Trails Association. David was a faithful and kind man with a great sense of humor. He loved to fish, hunt, camp, spending time with family, and listen to country music. David is preceded in death by his parents, FW and Izetta Clegg, two brothers Duane and Roger Clegg. David is survived by his wife Corrine Clegg, one son; Kerry Clegg of Woodland, Washington; two daughters; Kim Fleming and Tami Pickett both of Longview, Washington. David has five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
