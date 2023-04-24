LONGVIEW—David Charles Seidl passed away at home surrounded by loved ones April 20, 2023. Dave graduated in the class of 1967 from Mark Morris. He married his beloved wife Linda (Gunter) in 1969, enjoyed 53 years of marriage, and raised two daughters, Kelly and Jackie (d. 1989.) Dave served as a decorated Marine Corporal in the Vietnam War in 1968-69. He and Linda shared a lifelong passion for hunting and fishing, and Dave built incredible friendships through his time in nature. Dave’s greatest joys were his grandchildren, Stella and Jack, and watching Linda catch the biggest fish of the day. Dave lived a life of service: to the Lord, to his family and friends, and to anyone in need. His life will be celebrated on Saturday, April 29; more details can be found at the Steele Chapel website.