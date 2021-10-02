David Charles Korsmo

Dave was a very special man who was treasured by friends and family. He had a big heart and a contagious smile. His fun-loving personality could change the mood in the blink of an eye. Dave had a kindness to him that put people at ease, and if you needed help, he would be there for you day or night. He had a strong work ethic that he passed on to his family. He loved his relatives and was never afraid to show it. He would always embrace them hello and goodbye, because they were never too old to be hugged.