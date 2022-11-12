April 5, 1991—Oct. 7, 2022

David Calvin Wallace was born in Longview, Washington on April 5, 1991 and passed away on October 7, 2022. David was raised in Toledo, Washington and was a graduate of Toledo High School in 2010. He was known for his great sense of humor, one liners, inside jokes, movie quotes and random facts. David was a character and lit up every room when he walked in. He was funny, witty and smart, his mind was quick to come back and made everyone laugh.

David was passionate about helping others and he loved spending time with his family and friends, he took many trips to ride the dunes at Winchester Bay, Oregon, and to catch salmon on the Hoopa Valley Indian Reservation.

David knew the Bible and could quote the scriptures like no one else. He had a love for reading the Bible, with his favorite verse being Isaiah 54:17—“No weapon formed against you shall prosper.”

David was a standout athlete throughout his school years and competed in Football, Basketball, Baseball and Track. He played on the 2010 Basketball team which took 2nd place at the State Tournament, in addition to competing at the State Track Meet in 2010, placing 5th place in the 4x400 relay along with Jesse Wallace, Joe Durham, and Ronnie Neumann.

He was an enrolled member of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa (Ojibwe) from Northern Minnesota and was a descendent of the Hoopa Valley, Ohkay Owingeh, and Yurok Tribes.

David lived in Lebanon, Oregon with his wife Casey, his son Oliver and his stepson Tanner Pedigo. His daughter Sawyer and son Asher reside in Toledo. He is survived by his parents, Jim and Tracy Wallace of Toledo Washington; his siblings Rachel Wallace of Toledo, Jesse Wallace of Toledo, and Joseph Wallace (Kassidy) of Gallatin, Tennessee; and Nephew Hayes Forrest Wallace. He is also survived by his Grandfather, Gail Wallace of Toledo, Washington and Grandmother Marilyn Rabbitt of Deer River, Minnesota. He will be missed by all, including numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his Grandmother, Lorencita Masten (Wallace), Grandfather Harvey Rabbitt and Uncle Clifton Wallace.

David was laid to rest in a private family ceremony on October 15, 2022 at Lone Hill Cemetery in Toledo, Washington.

A Celebration of David’s Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Toledo High School.