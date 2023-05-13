Jan. 20, 1950—April 25, 2023

LONGVIEW—David (Dave) Sayler, 73, passed away on April 25, 2023, in Longview, Washington. He was born on January 20, 1950 in Bismarck, North Dakota to Wilbert M. Sayler and Gloria L. Sayler.

Dave was a loyal and kind person who always helped his family, friends and neighbors. He was known for his outrageously funny and sarcastic sense of humor and his love for pranks. He was also a great storyteller and always had a tale to share. After graduating from Mt. St. Helens High School in 1969, Dave was initiated into Local 695 of the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry. He spent 47 years as a member in good standing. In his free time, Dave loved fishing, working on hot rods, creating artistic metal fabrications, going on road trips, listening to music and spending time with his grandchildren.

Dave is survived by his wife of 42 years Linda Sayler, his son John Sayler, his daughter Bobbie (Kevin) Ralphs, his brother Gary (Dawn) Sayler, his sisters Trish (Bahram) Sheed and Leslie Sayler, as well as grandchildren Joshua (Lindsay) Sayler, Nichole (Jake) Cox, and Amber (Jade) Denny, five great granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter Samantha Jade Kelley.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 19 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Castle Rock, WA, followed by a potluck reception at the Castle Rock Senior Center.

Donations to the charity of your choice