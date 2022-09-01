Dec. 29, 1933 — Aug. 5, 2022

Dave Conrad Spencer passed away August 5, 2022, in Vancouver, Washington. He was born on December 29, 1933, in Dallas, Texas, to Billie Frank Conrad and Thomas Boyd Spencer. Dave traveled to Longview by train when he was 8 years old with his grandmother and was raised by his grandparents. He attended Longview public schools and graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1952. Shortly after graduation he enlisted and served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. He married Sara Larkin in 1955 and they raised four children, Jana, Peg, Susan and Bill. He received his bachelor of arts degree in 1958 and his juris doctorate law degree in 1959, both from the University of Washington.

He joined the Studley Purcell Law Firm in Longview in 1960 and took on the additional duties of assistant city attorney and later city attorney. He left private practice in 1988 and was hired by the city of Longview as their full-time city attorney. He retired from the city in 2006. While working for the city, he was also the legal adviser for the Consolidated Diking Improvement District and the Three Rivers Regional Wastewater Authority. He continued both positions after retirement from the city.

Dave was very involved in the community, both as a young man and throughout his life. He was awarded the Distinguished Service Award in 1963 by the Junior Chamber of Commerce and the Young Man of the Year Award in 1984. He was awarded the Young Man of the Year Award from the city of Longview in 1964 and was one of Ten Men of the Year for the state of Washington in 1965. He was admitted to the Supreme Court of the United States of America in 1993.

Dave married the love of his life, Cheryl, in 1981, and together they raised her daughter, Tracy. Dave and Cheryl were very involved in area activities and enjoyed participating in raising funds for local charities. They enjoyed traveling, snow skiing, water skiing and boating. After retirement, they traveled and enjoyed camping in their RV. Dave was involved in the Longview Ski Club, the Longview Yacht Club, the Good Sam Sneekers RV group, the Longview Chamber of Commerce, the Kelso-Longview Elks, the Kelso-Longview Kiwanis and the local bar association, serving as president for most.

Dave is survived by his wife, Cheryl, of 41 years; his children: Jana Lunday (Wayne), Peg Dahl, Susan Kovari (Atilla), Bill Spencer (Marcie) and Tracy Lasater. He was blessed with nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren with two on the way. He also is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and a sister-in-law.

Dave will truly be missed by family, friends and the community.

A private graveside service was held August 12 and a memorial/celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. September 10 at the Kelso-Longview Elks, Kelso, Washington.

Due to the Highlander Festival parade, attendees should enter on Eighth Street.

Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice.