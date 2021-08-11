Feb. 15, 1952 — Aug. 5, 2021
Daryl Wayne McDaniel, a resident of Dothan, Ala., passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, August 5, 2021, surrounded by family. He was 69.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour before the service. In remembrance of Daryl’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Lions Clubs International.
Daryl was born February 15, 1952, in Atlanta, Ga., to William and Flora (Weese) McDaniel.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy Reserves. Daryl graduated from Pebblebrook High School in 1970. He studied architecture at Southern Polytechnic State University, public safety and emergency management administration at Grand Canyon University, business management at the University of Phoenix, and fire science at Georgia Perimeter College.
He was an Assistant Chief of Operations at DeKalb County Fire & Rescue and a Fire Chief at the Longview (Washington) Fire Department.
Above all, the way he raised his family steeped in faith and community services was by far his proudest accomplishment. He was an amazing husband, father, and papa. During his time in Longview, Washington, he met and married the love of his life, Tracey McDaniel, and they celebrated 18 years of marriage in April.
Daryl was a loyal member of Lions Clubs International where he served in multiple districts and roles. He was an active and faithful member of the Honeysuckle Road Church of Christ.
Daryl brought a sense of light to everyone around him. His sense of humor was out of this world and his heart was as big as the adventures he sought out and enjoyed. The love he had for his wife, Tracey, is that out of a storybook, a marriage to model your own after. His crazy antics and sayings like “Good night” when something flustered him or “ding-dang it” when something went astray will surely be missed.
He loved nothing more than spending time with his family and friends, riding his limited edition 1991 Harley, and watching a good ol’ Alabama football game.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Cleveland McDaniel, and Flora Margaret Weese McDaniel; and his granddaughter, Gabby Rosenbach.
Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Tracey McDaniel; their children, Janna (Andrew Kulak) McDaniel, Brittney (Terry Sleister) McDaniel, Joshua (April) Riepe, Justin (Mandy Rosenbach) DeRuyter, Alexander (Karissa Hofer) MacKenzie, Stephanie (Joshua Sherman) MacKenzie and Amber (Daniel) Taylor; their grandchildren, Fumiko Aman, Nua Aman, Elliot Ahlberg, Madelynn Welsh, Bryson Lee, Joey Sleister, Madison Sleister, Emily Sleister, Boston McKenzie, Noah Riley, Maci Hofer, Tripp Gardner, Jackson Hofer, Marcu Sherman, Lana Sherman, Emmalyn Sherman, Addison Taylor, Amelia Taylor, and Lillian Riepe; his sister, Cheryl (Carl) Parr; his brothers, Meryl (Jackie) McDaniel and Teryl (Jan) McDaniel; and several nieces and nephews.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.