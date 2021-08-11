Daryl Wayne McDaniel

Daryl brought a sense of light to everyone around him. His sense of humor was out of this world and his heart was as big as the adventures he sought out and enjoyed. The love he had for his wife, Tracey, is that out of a storybook, a marriage to model your own after. His crazy antics and sayings like “Good night” when something flustered him or “ding-dang it” when something went astray will surely be missed.