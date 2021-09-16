June 30, 1943 — Aug. 26, 2021

Daryl George Eaton went home to Jesus on August 26, 2021, at the age of 78.

Daryl was born to George and Bernice Eaton on June 30, 1943, in Longview, Washington.

Daryl met his wife, Susan, in 1997 at Castle Rock Pharmacy. They married December 5, 1997, and spent 23 wonderful years together.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving father and grandfather, Daryl also loved playing guitar, hunting, and fishing. In 2017, he was baptized and continued to have an unwavering faith in God.

Daryl graduated from Kelso High School in 1962. After graduation, he joined the Army Reserves and served from June 1962 to April 1970. Over his career he worked for The City of Kelso, Larry Dent Construction, and Rick Sedy logging.

Daryl loved music and played lead guitar and bass for many bands starting in the early 1960s, including Baird Creek. He especially loved playing guitar with his sister.

Daryl joins his granddaughter, Emma, in Heaven.