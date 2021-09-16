June 30, 1943 — Aug. 26, 2021
Daryl George Eaton went home to Jesus on August 26, 2021, at the age of 78.
Daryl was born to George and Bernice Eaton on June 30, 1943, in Longview, Washington.
Daryl met his wife, Susan, in 1997 at Castle Rock Pharmacy. They married December 5, 1997, and spent 23 wonderful years together.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving father and grandfather, Daryl also loved playing guitar, hunting, and fishing. In 2017, he was baptized and continued to have an unwavering faith in God.
Daryl graduated from Kelso High School in 1962. After graduation, he joined the Army Reserves and served from June 1962 to April 1970. Over his career he worked for The City of Kelso, Larry Dent Construction, and Rick Sedy logging.
Daryl loved music and played lead guitar and bass for many bands starting in the early 1960s, including Baird Creek. He especially loved playing guitar with his sister.
Daryl joins his granddaughter, Emma, in Heaven.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; sister Pat (Dick); children, Gina (Darren), Craig, Tony (Melissa), Shanna (Meghan); his grandchildren, Lily, Isabelle, Kayla, Austin, Shelby, Hunter, Katherine, Crissy, Courtnea, and Gavin; and several great-grandchildren and more on the way.
Daryl also had many more grandchildren he considered as his own.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Fox Eaton; his parents and brother Allan.
John 16:22 “Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.”
A celebration of life takes place at 2 p.m. September 19, 2021, at:
Church of the Way
525 Third Ave S.W.
Castle Rock, WA 98611
Food and fellowship to follow the service.
Contributions can be made to:
Church of The Way
P.O. Box 817
Castle Rock, WA 98611
Cards can be sent to:
Susan Eaton
P.O. Box 788
Castle Rock, WA 98611
