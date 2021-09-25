Daryl D. Reagan

April 29, 1925 — Aug. 28, 2021

Daryl Reagan was born April 29, 1925, in Longview, Washington, two years after the founding of that city by R.A. Long. Just forty years later at Stanford, he was involved in the planning for SLAC National Laboratory at Stanford, which was brought online in 1966.

He was drafted 1943 to fight in WW II in the Philippines, as a radio field operator, sending signals to resupply ships. When apparently this wasn’t working, he learned only later the ships were engaged in the battle of Lingayen Gulf.

Lower Columbia College in Longview gave him credits for his army service. Then by the GI Bill he got his PhD at Stanford in physics, 1955. His thesis adviser was a young Wolfgang K.H. Panofsky, later director of SLAC. At Stanford his legendary professors were W.W. Hansen, Edward Ginston, and Frederick Terman, the one who encouraged the startups that became H-P and Varian Associates. Daryl did his thesis work in high-energy physics on the Mark II accelerator, forerunner to SLAC.

Folk dancing, amateur theater and especially the Early Music Singers, specializing in Renaissance and Baroque works, were his special enthusiasms. He met Gertrude (Trudy) King while she was still an undergraduate at Stanford.