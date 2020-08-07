Darwin Maurice Newcomb

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 21, 1959—August 1, 2020

Darwin (known as Darr or Darby by his friends and family) was born on December 21, 1959 in Portland, Oregon. Darby passed away from an apparent heart attack while adventuring on the Toutle river in Washington. He was the oldest child of Wesley Edgar Newcomb and Joyce Ann Clouse Newcomb.

Darby graduated in 1978 from Kalama High School in Washington State. That summer he began a life-long career as a Journeyman with the Local No 29 Ironworkers Union at the age of 18. Not many people find the thing they love so early in life. He did on his first try, and he was highly respected.

Darby was so happy. He was so thankful, and most of all, he was always willing to help. Not in the traditional ways, but in Darby’s way. He was there for his family and friends, as well as any stranger in a bind. Darby was a lover of life and adventure. He was passionate about motorcycles, iron work and women. He loved them all.