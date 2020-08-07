Darwin Maurice Newcomb

December 21, 1959—August 1, 2020
Darwin (known as Darr or Darby by his friends and family) was born on December 21, 1959 in Portland, Oregon. Darby passed away from an apparent heart attack while adventuring on the Toutle river in Washington. He was the oldest child of Wesley Edgar Newcomb and Joyce Ann Clouse Newcomb.
Darby graduated in 1978 from Kalama High School in Washington State. That summer he began a life-long career as a Journeyman with the Local No 29 Ironworkers Union at the age of 18. Not many people find the thing they love so early in life. He did on his first try, and he was highly respected.
Darby was so happy. He was so thankful, and most of all, he was always willing to help. Not in the traditional ways, but in Darby’s way. He was there for his family and friends, as well as any stranger in a bind. Darby was a lover of life and adventure. He was passionate about motorcycles, iron work and women. He loved them all.
He made lifelong friends over his years working in iron and enjoying motorcycle riding. Darby had an amazing 60th birthday party where there were so many people in attendance that it was like a small town took root in El Ranchero Family Mexican Restaurant. Just prior to his passing, Darby wrote a note, not-yet-mailed, to a grieving relative saying: “as long as a person is remembered they are never gone.” You are remembered and loved, you are not gone.
Darby was preceded in death by his mother Joyce Ann Clouse Newcomb. He leaves behind his father Wesley Edgar Newcomb, his brother Douglas Wesley Newcomb and sister Melissa Joyce Newcomb Isbell, along with two nieces Danielle Reta Isbell and Whitney Joyce Isbell.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a public Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date when conditions are appropriate.
