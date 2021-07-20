August 19, 1980 — June 16, 2021

Darvin Leo Masters Jr., “Bud,” passed away June 16, 2021, from colon cancer at the age of 40. Bud leaves behind his wife, Amber; three daughters: Jordan, Lili and Karsyn; his parents Darvin Sr., and Thea Masters; three sisters Martha (Jason) Anderson, Bette Skare and Karen (Nancy) Masters; His brother, Richard (Ivy) Masters; four nieces and five nephews. Throughout his life Bud made many lifelong friends.

Bud loved working with his hands, from putting together model cars as a child to building a dwarf race car as an adult. So it was no surprise to anyone when Bud enrolled in college to put his talents to work. Bud worked so hard every quarter, he was on the honor roll, dean’s list and president’s list. He found his passion as a millwright.

Bud was always up for new adventures even as a small boy, at four years old he was making a pulley system by throwing a rock tied to a rope over a branch = stitches in his head.

At eight years old, he swallowed a quarter performing a magic trick = lifeflight to the children’s hospital. At 13, he tried a bike trick on his way to school = broken arm. He definitely kept his mom on her toes.