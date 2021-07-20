August 19, 1980 — June 16, 2021
Darvin Leo Masters Jr., “Bud,” passed away June 16, 2021, from colon cancer at the age of 40. Bud leaves behind his wife, Amber; three daughters: Jordan, Lili and Karsyn; his parents Darvin Sr., and Thea Masters; three sisters Martha (Jason) Anderson, Bette Skare and Karen (Nancy) Masters; His brother, Richard (Ivy) Masters; four nieces and five nephews. Throughout his life Bud made many lifelong friends.
Bud loved working with his hands, from putting together model cars as a child to building a dwarf race car as an adult. So it was no surprise to anyone when Bud enrolled in college to put his talents to work. Bud worked so hard every quarter, he was on the honor roll, dean’s list and president’s list. He found his passion as a millwright.
Bud was always up for new adventures even as a small boy, at four years old he was making a pulley system by throwing a rock tied to a rope over a branch = stitches in his head.
At eight years old, he swallowed a quarter performing a magic trick = lifeflight to the children’s hospital. At 13, he tried a bike trick on his way to school = broken arm. He definitely kept his mom on her toes.
Bud found his wood working skills around age 14 when he built a huge wooden star, wrapped it in lights and put it on top of the house so that we had the largest and brightest Christmas decoration on the street.
Bud loved the countless hunting and fishing trips he took with his dad, uncle, brothers and cousin.
Bud met Amber at his cousin’s wedding. They themselves had a beautiful wedding May 9, 2008. Thus starting their family in Longview. Jordan, Lili and Karsyn were the apple of his eye.
Being in nature camping and hiking with his wife and daughters was his ultimate happiness. He also enjoyed the huge gardens he and Amber planted together every year, and their small poultry farm, especially his ugly Muscovy ducks.
In the evenings after work Bud could be found out in the garage creating amazing wood projects on his CNC router table or making the girls Barbie accessories on his 3D printer.
Bud is preceded in death by his only son, Hayden Leo Rich Masters; grandparents John and Betty Masters; grandparents Richard and Martha Moon; numerous aunts and uncles; and his cousin, Josh Masters.
