Darrell W. Weicht

Oct. 12, 1958 — Sept. 12, 2021

Darrell Weicht was taken to soon from this Earth due to a recent illness. His loss is felt by his large family, his co-workers and the great many friends he developed and appreciated over the years.

Darrell was born in San Diego, California, in 1958, and graduated from Castle Rock High School. Darrell married the love of his life, Carla, in 1981. He began his career with Weyerhaeuser in 1978, where he enjoyed working with his co-workers and friends for 39 years.

Darrell’s favorite pastime was his grandchildren. He reveled watching them participate in sports, develop musical talents, and commit themselves to school and church. He also enjoyed riding his Harley, restoring his Volkswagen, tinkering in the garage, as well as junk hunting with his wife.

Darrell is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carla; a daughter, Ada Frandsen (Casey); a son, Colt Weicht; six grandchildren: Andee, Daril, Dax, Fern, Timber and River; his mother, Dovie Weicht; his sisters: Schquitta Tuschhoff, Denise Foster (David) and Deressa Chapman (Mike); a brother, Darwin (Lynn); his mother-in-law, Bernita Chapman; his brothers-in-law: Ray Chapman (Cindy) and Matt Chapman; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Darrell Weicht; and father-in-law, Ray (Skip) Chapman.

Darrell finished his race with tremendous faith. He attended church at Calvary Longview, 902 Ash St., in Kelso, Washington, where his service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021.