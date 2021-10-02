Darrell W. Weicht

Oct. 12, 1958 — Sept. 12, 2021
Darrell Weicht was taken to soon from this Earth due to a recent illness. His loss is felt by his large family, his co-workers and the great many friends he developed and appreciated over the years.
Darrell was born in San Diego, California, in 1958, and graduated from Castle Rock High School. Darrell married the love of his life, Carla, in 1981. He began his career with Weyerhaeuser in 1978, where he enjoyed working with his co-workers and friends for 39 years.
Darrell’s favorite pastime was his grandchildren. He reveled watching them participate in sports, develop musical talents, and commit themselves to school and church. He also enjoyed riding his Harley, restoring his Volkswagen, tinkering in the garage, as well as junk hunting with his wife.
Darrell is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carla; a daughter, Ada Frandsen (Casey); a son, Colt Weicht; six grandchildren: Andee, Daril, Dax, Fern, Timber and River; his mother, Dovie Weicht; his sisters: Schquitta Tuschhoff, Denise Foster (David) and Deressa Chapman (Mike); a brother, Darwin (Lynn); his mother-in-law, Bernita Chapman; his brothers-in-law: Ray Chapman (Cindy) and Matt Chapman; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Darrell Weicht; and father-in-law, Ray (Skip) Chapman.
Darrell finished his race with tremendous faith. He attended church at Calvary Longview, 902 Ash St., in Kelso, Washington, where his service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.