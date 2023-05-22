Oct. 15, 1934—April 22, 2023

KALAMA—Darrell Glenn Gunter passed away peacefully on April 22, 2023, at the age of 88, in his home on the Kalama River. He was born on October 15, 1934, to Ruth (Palmer) and Russell Gunter in Matlock, WA. Darrell graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1953 and pursued a career as a pipe-fitter. His work took him to various construction projects across the Northwest, including Sitka, Alaska, the Tri-Cities at Hanford Nuclear Plant, the Seattle shipyards, and Trojan Nuclear Plant in Longview. He later worked for JH Kelly and Weyerhaeuser, where he retired as a welding instructor and inspector.

Darrell was a lifelong outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and clam digging. His last big adventure was a fishing trip to Alaska with his two sons, Mike and Kevin. He was also a skilled woodworker and made many beautiful pieces of furniture that his family members will treasure. Darrell was a member of the Longview Bridge Club and participated in their boat building entry for the 4th of July races for many years. Darrell always enjoyed sharing his latest projects, planting gardens and flowerbeds, and showcasing the biggest dahlia blooms grown by his wife, Helen.. He was very proud of her flowers, and they were a testament to the love they shared. Darrell will be missed immensely by his family, friends, and all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Helen Gunter, his children, Mike Gunter, Kevin Gunter, Danette (Gunter) Jensen, and Karen Gunter, as well as Raina (Handy) Rochert, Laurie (Handy) Roth, David Handy, James Handy, Sue (Prestis) Bone, Nancy Prestis, and Gary Prestis. He is also survived by his stepmother, Joann Hartman and her son, Mark Taylor. Darrell’s faithful dog, Molly, and not so faithful dog, Jack. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Ruth Gunter, his brother, Dennis Gunter, and his stepfather and friend, Charles Hartman.

Darrell leaves behind 25 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, who will cherish their memories with him.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Peace Health Hospice for their compassionate care during Darrell’s final days. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Darrell’s memory.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Darrell June 10, 2023, at 605 Peardale Lane, between 1:00—4:00 p.m., in the recreation room. The family invites all those who would like to join in remembrance of him.