Darrell DuVall

June 17, 1934—March 18, 2020

Darrell Francis DuVall, 85, of Longview, passed away March 18, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center.

Darrell was born, June 17, 1934 in Bellingham, Washington to Raymond Francis and Ruby Helene DuVall. He grew up and attended school in Bellingham until moving to Longview where he graduated from R. A. Long High School in 1952.

Darrell joined the U.S. Army in 1954 and served as a paratrooper and medic for the 82nd Airborne. Following his time in the service, he went to work for Longview Fibre where he was employed as a papermaker for many years and then transferred to the mason crew. He retired in 1996.

Darrell coached Little League and Babe Ruth for over 20 years. He was a mentor to many of his young players and the first local coach to include girls on his team. He enjoyed being with family and friends at the Toutle River cabin, trips to the beach with the Larsons and attending car shows with friends and his son, Kelly.

Darrell is survived by his wife, Marilyn, a son, Kelly (Shellie) of Lafayette, Oregon, a special granddaughter, Meghan DuVall, Longview who helped care for him the last two years of his life, and a sister, Kay Huggins of Sacramento, California. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by his daughter Karla, sister Corlie and his parents.

Arrangements are by Columbia Funeral Service. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

