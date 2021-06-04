Darrel L. Lawson

Darrel attended school in Mountain Home, Idaho and graduated in 1959. Soon after, he enlisted in the Army where he became an electrical engineer and worked on many sensitive radar-based projects. When he was discharged he moved to Alaska. He started out managing Pizza Garden for several years, and was then hired on as a surveyor for the State of Alaska. He spent the first part of his career in the villages of Alaska with his friend Doug, surveying the land for all the small airports that are still in use today. It was there that he fell in love with the native culture of Alaska, which can be seen in the art that he enjoyed. The remainder of his 40+ year career was spent working on the Alaskan oil pipeline.