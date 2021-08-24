 Skip to main content
Darlene T. Rea
Darlene T. Rea

Darlene T. Rea

Celebration of Life

A service for Darlene will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 28, 2021, at St. Rose Catholic Church, 2571 Nichols Blvd., Longview. A celebration of life will follow the service at the McClelland Arts Center, 951 Delaware St., Longview.

