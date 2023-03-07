July 7, 1930—Feb. 20, 2023
LONGVIEW—She was born in Copper Cliff Canada on July 7, 1930 and passed away on February 20, 2023 at OHSU in Oregon. Early on in life she became a U.S. Citizen. She graduated from Kelso High School in 1948 and after graduation she attended business school. She was the first drive thru teller at the National Bank of Commerce in Longview. She met and later married Mike A. Williams on November 28, 1952. She and Mike had five children (two sets of twin girls and a boy in between). She was preceded in death by her husband Mike, son Warren, son-in-law Bernie Whitcraft and sister-in-law Lynese Wood. She is survived by four daughters: Lynise Connell (Don), Denise Whitcraft, Judy Westling (Warren), Joyce Veenstra (Barney) and honorary daughter Claudine Gregory, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. At her request, no service will be held.
