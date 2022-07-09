December 6, 1935 — June 21, 2022

Darlene L. Smolen passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, with her two daughters by her side. She is survived by her two daughters, Diana Marlow and husband Steve, and Debbie Boston and husband Richard; and her three grandchildren, Daniel Marlow, David Boston and Nicholas Boston.

In lieu of sending flowers, please consider a donation to your local shelter for homeless women and children in Darlene’s memory. She would love for you to remember her in that way.

Darlene was married to Dan Smolen for 43 wonderful years before his passing in September 2000. Darlene and Dan loved boating with their close circle of friends, and travelling to Netarts Bay, Oregon in their RV, a beloved location by the sea. For many years, Darlene and Dan enjoyed their cabin in the Blue Mountains, a place where both sides of the family gathered together for many years. The family will forever treasure those memories.

Darlene’s lifework and passion was creating programs to assist and lift up those in need. With a master’s degree in early childhood education, early in her career, Darlene was a champion of Head Start programs in the Los Angeles area — early memories of her daughters include goats in the backseat of the family car, or roosters in our bathtub — all so that she could bring those animals to the children who lived in the city and had never had the opportunity to see animals like them.

Since 1996, Darlene was a consultant in health care and higher education working in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and in the Western Pacific. She created and coordinated numerous Community Health Partnerships for her clients which addressed a variety of health concerns including infant caries, domestic violence, the impact of poverty on children and teens, mental health issues for children, access to dental and medical care for Medicaid eligible children and adults, as well as the uninsured and working poor. Darlene was a consultant to the University of Washington for its work with Head Start in the Western Pacific and assisted the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare in the implementation of a statewide Children’s Oral Health Access Program.

In Southwest Washington state, Darlene coordinated a community-based effort to create a free medical clinic using all volunteer medical providers to serve uninsured low-income and the working poor. She also was a consultant in Oregon for a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation funded Early Childhood Caries Prevention Program which become a national model. The program was honored by the National Association of City and County Health Officers as a recipient of a Model Practice Award.