Darlene Joan Magee

Beloved wife of Jerry Magee, of Fisherville, for 61 years, she was the devoted mother and gramma of Mark (Velvette) of Hagersville, (Kennedy, Jackson and Victoria); Brian of Denver, Colorado (Caitlin and Gavin); and Bruce (Bethany) of Phoenix, Arizona (James). She is survived by brother, Jerry McCormick (Shirlee) of Longview, Washington, and sisters-in-law: Karen McCormick of Phoenix, Arizona, and Eileen Farr of Brighton, Ontario, Canada. She also is survived by many nieces and nephews in Canada and the U.S. Her only surviving sibling, brother Jerry McCormick, still lives in Longview, Washington, and we want to recognize this wonderful uncle. We cherish “the last leaf on the tree.”

Darlene was born in New Underwood, South Dakota, and her family moved to Longview, Washington, when she was a teenager. She attended both Western Washington University, Bellingham, Washington, and the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington. She earned her master’s degree in a time when it rarely happened. She taught second-grade students in Manhattan Beach, California, and also trained and worked as a flight attendant with United Airlines and did much travelling, living in New York City. That is where she met Jerry in 1957, as she was in town for a few days between flights, and he was a young golf pro on his way to Augusta, Georgia, to play in The Masters, out for a night with friends in the city. That was the start of a of a lifelong romance, during which she once again taught school, before they eloped, and were married in Biloxi, Mississippi, in 1960, and began their family of three boys. They raised the boys in Toronto, Ontario, and as they grew older, she got her license to sell real estate, and enjoyed that for many years. She once closed five deals in one day, she was a real crackerjack. Together she, Jerry and Mark owned and operated the Coral Creek Golf Course in Fisherville, Ontario, for 29 years, living their dream, and retiring well into their 80s. Family was everything to Darlene, and her greatest joy was hearing about all the adventures, achievements and aspirations of her kids and grandkids.