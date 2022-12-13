July 26, 1984—Dec. 3, 2022

Darcy Rae Tischer passed away peacefully December 3rd, 2022 in Vancouver with her family by her side.

Darcy was born to Lee and Diane Tischer in Longview July 26, 1984.

Darcy leaves behind her parents, sister Tiffany Tischer, daughter Leanndra Tischer, son Louis Stornetta, niece Mari Bello, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A celebration of life for all to attend will be held Sunday, December 18, at 1 p.m., at The Duck Inn in Skamokawa.

Memorial contributions can be made to Wahkiakum Dollars for Scholars P.O. Box 498 Cathlamet, WA. 98612