Danny Nick Mandrones

Dan enjoyed many things and had an adventurous spirit for living. He loved being a pilot (bush pilot in Alaska and locally taking friends for rides in his 185 Cessna airplane), and clearing land as a self-employed heavy equipment operator. In the 60’s, he enjoyed working Ski-Patrol on Mt. Hood. In the 70’s he operated a tree topping company in Tahoe City, Calif. In the 80’s he took pride in building a sawmill and building his own lodge-style home for his family in Kelso. Beginning in the 90s he operated a placer gold mine company in Alaska for more than 12 years. He enjoyed spending time with family, in-laws, and relatives.