November 20, 1941—October 22, 2020
Danny Nick Mandrones was born November 20, 1941 in National City, Calif., to Lawrence and Anita Anderson. He passed away October 22, 2020, with the sweetheart from his teenage years (Willa Stewart) by his side.
Dan enjoyed many things and had an adventurous spirit for living. He loved being a pilot (bush pilot in Alaska and locally taking friends for rides in his 185 Cessna airplane), and clearing land as a self-employed heavy equipment operator. In the 60’s, he enjoyed working Ski-Patrol on Mt. Hood. In the 70’s he operated a tree topping company in Tahoe City, Calif. In the 80’s he took pride in building a sawmill and building his own lodge-style home for his family in Kelso. Beginning in the 90s he operated a placer gold mine company in Alaska for more than 12 years. He enjoyed spending time with family, in-laws, and relatives.
Dan is survived by his siblings Joann Brown, Vicky Myers (Bill), Ted Mandrones, Nick Mandrones (Tonya) and Phil Panos (GerryAnn), children Matt Mandrones (Shawn), Rene Mandrones, Tysinn Ghia (Maritza), and Maya Mandrones, and grandchild Levi Mandrones.
A family graveside service was held October 28, 2020 at the Rose Valley Cemetery in Kelso.
