May 1, 1949—May 4, 2020

Danny Miller born May 1, 1949 passed away on May 4, 2020 in Gresham, Oregon. His parents Abe and Virginia Miller passed away in 2010 and 2009 and his wife Neva passed away in 2007. He is survived by his brother Melvin E Miller and his wife Mary Lou Miller of Castle Rock, Wash., and his sister Mary Evelyn Miller of Vancouver, Wash., his daughter Cherlyn (Miller) Kowalski of Portland, Ore.

There are great grandchildren, grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins scattered throughout the USA.

