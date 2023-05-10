Feb. 16, 1947—May 5, 2023

CASTLE ROCK—Danny Lewis Moss, 76, of Castle Rock passed away on May 5, 2023 at his home.

He was born in Longview Washington to Emery and Mary (Matson) Moss. He graduated from Castle Rock High School. He was a long time employee of Longview Fibre in Longview, Washington until his retirement.

Dan was preceded in death by his brother Timmie Eugene Moss, his twin brother David Gale Moss as well as his Parents Mary Belle (Matson) Moss and Emry Gale Moss.

Dan is survived by his sister Ellen Rose Scott of Yuma AZ, Cheris Ann Uhri of Ocean Park, WA and Joy Lynn Rich of Castle Rock WA and his long term partner Aubry Merritt.

He leaves behind his daughter’s Rene Moss of Everett WA, Ricki Moss of Everett WA and Sarah Moss of Port Angelas, WA. He also leaves behind six grandchildren.