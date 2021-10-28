 Skip to main content
Danny Jacobs
Danny Jacobs

1951-2021

LPD Captain Ret. Danny Jacobs, 70, of Longview, passed away Oct. 23, 2021, due to complications from ALS.

A service is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at St. Rose Catholic Church.

Inurnment will follow at Longview Memorial Park.

For the full obituary, please visit www.longviewmemorialpark.com/.

