March 8, 1975 — April 1, 2021

Danny E. Wannamaker was born March 8, 1975, and passed away on the morning of April 1, 2021, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview, Wash., with health complications at the age of 46.

Danny is survived by fiancé Jami Johnson and six children: Jonathan, Brittney, Anthea, Trebor, Gavin and Harley. He also is survived by six brothers and two sisters.

Danny has suffered many years of COPD and other health problems as well. He was gifted at drawing, playing the guitar and djembe drums.

Danny will be loved and missed by many friends and family.