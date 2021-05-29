Dannie Lindin Meade

January 9, 1957 — May 11, 2021

Dan was born in Seattle, Wash., and passed away at OHSU in Portland, Ore., at the age of 64. He attended Longview schools and graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1975. At the age of 16, he went to work at Longview Fred Meyer and helped stock the original grocery shelves, working there until after he graduated from high school. After a stint in the Navy, he went into auto and RV sales and in between operated D&T Auto Paint in Vancouver, Wash.

In 1978, Dan married Cathleen Akers. They divorced after 24 years. He is survived by their children Nicole Semro, Michael (Laura) Meade, Tiffany Meade and Noelle Meade (James Mancuso); mother Shirley Meade; brother Timothy Meade (Terri Gleason); sister Veronica (Steve) Larkin; aunt Ruth Greathouse; uncle Donald Dean; eleven grandchildren; one great-grandson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dan was preceded in death by his father; Richard Meade; brother Randy Meade; grandparents Stanley and Mable Dean; and an aunt, Catherine Brewer.

There will be a Celebration of Life open house, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday June 6, 2021, at 1606 S.W. First Ave., in Battle Ground, WA. Please join us for lunch and memories of Dan. Donations may be made in Dan’s name to your local heart association or the veterans administration.