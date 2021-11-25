March 27, 1949 — Nov. 20, 2021

Daniel Zepeda passed away comfortably surrounded by his family on Saturday November 20. He was born on March 27, 1949, in Salinas, California, to Amelia and Jesus Zepeda. When he was 9 years old, his mother moved to Oregon, where she met Nicholas Olmos. Together they raised their family, moving to Washington in 1964.

He and his twin brother, Salvador, were the youngest of five siblings. He was preceded in death by his twin; and his sister, Alice Hazlett. Surviving siblings are Lupe Newton and brother Jesus (Frank) Zepeda.

He is survived at home by his true love, Joyce (Hogarty) Zepeda. They were married 55 years. They have three daughters, Michelle Nelson (John), Monica Rea (Casey) and Melody Cooper (David); nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.