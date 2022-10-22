Daniel Richard Wheatley

Aug. 11, 1936 — Oct. 15, 2022

On October 15, 2022, Dan Wheatley peacefully passed away in his sleep while at home. He was 86 years old.

Dan was born in Portland, Oregon, and grew up in Woodland, Washington. He graduated from Kalama High School in 1955. In high school, he was a four-sport athlete and graduated third in his class. Earning a full tuition scholarship to the University of Washington, Dan played in the 1960 Rose Bowl. He was a member of the Seattle Ramblers for six years and even tried out for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dan was a teacher and successful coach for more than 40 years. His work ethic was top-notch as he never missed a single day of work. Inspiring his students and players to become better humans was Dan’s passion. Throughout his coaching career, Dan welcomed numerous of his players into his home for meals or as a place to stay. As an avid sports fan, he loved watching his grandchildren compete. Despite all of his success, Dan’s family was his greatest accomplishment. He was a man of faith and integrity who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Dan is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara; sons Andy Wheatley, Randall Wheatley and Jake Thompson (Jalyn); daughters Diane Wheatley, Denise Parker (Robert) and Jodie Rosenbalm (Mike); 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and uncles Forest Coover and Pete Coover.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna Anderson; and brothers Dave Wheatley, George Wheatley and John Wheatley.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 303 Lane Road, Woodland, Washington.