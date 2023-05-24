June 10, 1948 – Nov. 22, 1922

EDMONDS—Daniel Bouc passed away quietly at his home of 34 years in Edmonds, last November 22, 2022. He was born in Longview, WA and was modestly raised with his sister Janet (Bouc) Hannemann by Albena and Joseph Bouc. Dan attended Longview High School and went on to attend the University of Washington, the first in his family to achieve a college degree. While attending UW he excelled at pole vaulting on the track and field team despite his flat feet, which he blamed relentlessly on his Croatian relatives.

Dan was an avid volleyball player and played for well over 40 years. In his years on the volleyball courts the most talk-worthy part of Dan’s game was his lefty-ism. He played with a loyal group of friends affectionately called the “Fun Bunch!” Dan dearly loved his weekly meet ups with the “Fun Bunch” and they continued these meet ups for decades.

Dan worked for many years in the Surety and Bond industry and was a lifelong very savvy investor.

Dan loved photography and had a knack for taking great shots. He delighted in capturing a quiet moment that others might not see. He was a fantastic Uncle to many nephews and nieces, always showing up to Christmas with bags of gifts for all. Always laughing, always smiling and a great storyteller to boot, Dan will be missed by so many. He always had a wonderful happy demeaner, and was always ready to help friends and family in need. We miss him terribly, but know that Dan is now with his beloved family in Heaven. We loved him so much, learned so much from him, and we will all miss him dearly…. RIP our dear friend and Uncle Dan!