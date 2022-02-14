Daniel E. Reid

Dec. 2, 1953 — Feb. 8, 2022

Daniel Eugene Reid, 68, passed away peacefully and is now running on strong legs in heaven — a human dragster.

Danny was born in Longview, Washington, to Howard Ross and Jewel Joanne Reid and has spent his entire life in the local area.

Danny married the love of his life, Jodyne J Greathouse, on Valentine’s Day 1976. They spent 46 years together with love, fun and lots of laughter. The great pride of his life were their three children: Jason Reid, Jeremy Reid and Nicole Reid-Collucci (Nick). Danny was an amazing Papa to beloved grandchildren: Storm Reid, Holly Korpinen, Hillary Korpinen, Gunnar Korpinen and Jack Reid.

Danny also is leaving behind his mother, three siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

Danny was blessed to have a group of best friends who he loved as brothers.

Danny always will be remembered for his ability to make you laugh. Danny especially will be remembered for his strength and determination. Danny spent his life fighting a variety of physical ailments that weakened his body. Through it all, he always found a way to get things done with such determination and to live a full and happy life. He was a well known figure with the car and racing community. Danny loved his Riverdale Racetrack family greatly.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we are asking you donate some rubber to your favorite dragstrip in Danny’s honor.