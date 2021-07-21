 Skip to main content
Daniel Dwayne White
Daniel Dwayne White

June 19, 1967 — June 26, 2021

Daniel Dwayne White passed away at 54 years old. Daniel loved camping and hunting with his friends. He loved the beach and clam digging. He worked in the woods most of his life. He called the forest, God’s country.

He is survived by his parents Charles and Nancy White; and sister, Trudy.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Coal Creek Church, 609 Carlon Loop Road, Longview. A potluck takes place downstairs after the service.

