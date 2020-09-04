July 8, 1939—July 5, 2020
Daniel “Danny” Handley was born July 8, 1939 in Longview, Washington to parents John and Alma (Insel) Handley. Danny spent most of his childhood in Southern California. He returned to Longview in his Senior year & graduated from R.A. Long High School in Longview in 1957. Soon after graduating he joined the U.S. Navy and served four Years.
Returning to Longview, after his Service, he went to work for Weyerhaeuser in the Pulp and Paper mill where he was employed for 38 years and was a proud member of the AWPPW Local 633 Union where he served many positions including President for several years. Danny was deeply passionate about his Union work and helped negotiate several Contracts in his Service to the Local. He retired from his job in 2001.
Dan is survived by his wife Gale of Long Beach, Washington; son Dick Handley; four grandchildren; and one great-grand-daughter. Danny passed peacefully at his home in Long Beach, Washington, on the morning of July 5th, 2020 after a battle with Cancer, with his loving wife, dogs & cat at his side. He was preceded in death by a son Alan.
At Danny’s request no services will be held & his remains will be scattered at sea. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the South Pacific County Humane Society (SPCHS). PO Box 101, Long Beach, WA 98631. Arrangements by Penttila’s Chapel by the Sea, Long Beach, Wash.
