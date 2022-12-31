Mar. 12, 1946—Dec. 27, 2022

On December 27, 2022, Daniel “Dan” Morrison passed away peacefully, with his children by his side, from complications related to Parkinson’s disease.

Dan Morrison was born to Raymond and Eloise Morrison of Kelso, WA on March 12, 1946. He was one of four boys and five girls all of whom lived in a small house on Ross Street.

Dan proudly graduated from Kelso High School, where he lettered in wrestling and cheered on the Kelso football team for his entire life. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Army in July of 1966. He dutifully served his country as a combat engineer, surviving the Tet Offensive while stationed at Long Binh, and earned several commendations including a Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Service Star.

After returning to Kelso from the war, Dan began a 37-year long career at Longview Fibre. He was a consummate employee, proud member of APPW Local 153, and widely respected by his co-workers. After retiring he enjoyed many years of long rides on his Harley Davidson with friends, and teaching Taekwondo (Jidokwan) as a 5th degree master black belt. He spent many years enjoying time with his three grandchildren, William, Minnie, and Andrew (who brought him great joy). They were the apple of his eye.

Dan was the proud father of two children: Dr. Amy Morrison (Jim), of Kirkland and Lt. Ben Morrison (Jennifer) of Seattle. He loved riding bikes all around Kelso/Longview with Amy and Ben and tried earnestly to teach them to ski on Mt. Hood. He never missed an opportunity to support their goals and tell them how proud he was of them.

Uncle Danny will be sorely missed by his big, Kelso family that includes sisters Lucille and Donna, brothers Tom and Harold, nephew Jess, and nieces and nephews, Craig, Kasey, Eric, Jennifer, and many others.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Eloise, brother Bill, sisters Mary, Marlene, and Bonnie, nephew Allen, dear nieces Melody and Shelly, grandnephew Jess, and his beloved grandniece, Katie.

The family asks in lieu of flowers to consider donating in Dan’s memory to your local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign War or the American Legion.

A celebration of Dan’s life will be held for friends and family in early 2023. Services will be facilitated by Elemental Cremation & Burial in Bellevue, WA (elementalnw.com).