Daniel Charles Stansbery

July 14, 1966 - May 30, 2023

LONGVIEW - Dan Stansbery died peacefully surrounded by family on May 30, 2023 at the age of 56.

Born in Moses Lake, WA, Dan was the third of five children born to Doug and Connie Stansbery. The family moved to Longview in 1973, where Dan attended Columbia Heights Elementary, Cascade Junior High, and Mark Morris High School. He was proud to be part of the MM State Champions basketball team in 1985.

Dan was stationed in San Diego, CA with the United States Navy from 1986-1989, and then worked various jobs in Longview and was a skilled carpet/flooring installer and landscaper. He was a die-hard Seattle Seahawks fan, sporting Seahawks apparel year-round.

Dan had many monikers: Dan the Man, Danny, Dan-Dan, Delivery Dan, and Uncle Poopy, to name just a few. He was kind to everyone and eager to lend a hand to anyone who might need it. He was always ready with a joke (or two!) and loved to make people laugh.

Dan is survived by his father Doug Stansbery, daughter Alyss (Angel) Orozco, their children Andres, Alyana, and Aryela; sisters Carole Hurter and Colleen Stansbery, and brother Dave Stansbery.

Heartfelt thanks to all the amazing first responders who took part in Dan's rescue: Cowlitz County Sheriff's Dept., Longview Police Dept., Longview Fire Dept., Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, and Lifeflight Air Medical Services.

Thank you also to the excellent medical professionals at Peacehealth SW Medical Center in Vancouver, WA, all of whom provided unparalleled care to Dan.

Donations in Dan's honor can be made to the Peacehealth SW Medical Center Foundation at https://www.peacehealth.org/foundation/southwest. A Celebration of Life is being planned and will be announced at a later date.