April 30, 1933—Jan. 26, 2023

AUBURN—Daniel Charles Miollis passed away on January 26, 2023 at approximately 1:20 AM.

Dan was born in Elgin, Illinois on April 30, 1934. He was the first of three children to Raymond and Madeleine (Rebouch) Miollis, who were recent French immigrants.

Dan grew up in Maywood, Illinois, and attended Proviso High School. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Illinois in 1957 and then served his country in the United States Air Force rising to the rank of Captain. Dan attended Loyola University School of Dentistry graduating in 1969. He practiced dentistry in Longview and retired from his practice in 2003. Dan was active in the community and was a longtime member of the Elks and enjoyed many lunches and dinners with friends and other activities.

Dan earned his private pilot’s license and belonged to the Twin City Flying Club briefly until he purchased his first plane which was a Cessna 172 and later upgraded to a Beechcraft Bonanza. Dan enjoyed flying his plane for decades. He was very active in Ducks Unlimited, enjoyed hunting, fly-fishing, fly-tying, traveling and the great outdoors. He was a gifted woodworker and spent countless hours in his shop listening to jazz music. His family cherished receiving these projects as gifts.

Dan was a lifelong resident of Longview for over 50 years.

Dan raised three children, Michelle Newell, Stephen Miollis, and Suzanne Miollis Kelley (Bruce). He is survived by his children: Stephen and Suzanne; brother Phillip Miollis (Kitty Sennett); grandchildren: Jesse Kelley, Nicole McCray and Krista Hodges as well as four great-grandchildren: Landon, Kellen, MacKenzie and Lucas. Dan is also survived by his nieces, Ann, Mary Kay, Elizabeth, Patricia, Julie Allison, Diane and Andrea. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, sister Vivian and daughter Michelle.

Upon his request, a small gathering will be held to spread his ashes at his beloved cabin on the Coweeman River.