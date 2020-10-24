October 30, 1950—August 9, 2020

In Loving Memory of Dana Burnett Gunn.

A beloved husband and friend. Dana was a man of his word, kind, fair and giving. Embraced and cuddled by his wife Carolina, his difficult fight with cancer was their enduring committed battle together. His courageous fight ended on August 9, 2020. He was 69. A true brave heart that bore the marks of the fighting spirit of the courageous Clan Gunn of the highlands of Scotland. He served with fairness as an adult Corrections Officer at Oahu Community Correctional Center for 30 years. Inmates who knew him said “ACO Gunn was firm and fair”.

Dana was born in the Milk River town of Lethbridge Alberta, Canada to Robert and Gladys Gunn. He grew up in Longview, Washington with sisters Robin and Marilee where he also made friends he bonded with for life.