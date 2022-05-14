Oct. 9, 1946 — Jan. 29, 2022

Dan M. Browne, 75, died at home in Longview on Jan. 29, 2022. He joined the Naval Reserves while attending Kelso High School and upon graduation in 1965, he went on active duty. He served on the USS Preble during the Vietnam War and was awarded a Bronze Star. After his service, he became a journeyman electrician, working for Weyerhaeuser in Longview; Martin Marietta in Goldendale, Washington; and finishing his career with more than 30 years at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview.

Dan was an avid outdoorsman who especially loved fishing. His idea of a perfect vacation was spending two weeks in his boat or on the banks of the Columbia “steelheading.” He caught plenty using his handmade spin-glos.

Dan is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dezi; sister Roxy Wanderer (Steve); and brothers Larry, Jon (Jackie) and Terry (Beth).

He was preceded in death by his son, Nathan; and his parents, John and Joan.

Dan was a Christian who truly lived by the standards of this faith and was well liked and respected by all who knew him. He will be sorely missed.

A celebration of Dan’s life will be held at a future date.