Dan Lee Campbell

Dan was born August 15, 1936, in Hillsboro, Oregon, to Glenn H. and Lola M. Campbell. He grew up mostly in the Toutle, Washington, area and graduated from Toutle Lake High School in 1954. While a student at Washington State College in 1956, he married Joanne Marie Dillinger of Castle Rock. After the birth of their first son, Clinton, and Dan’s graduation in 1958, they moved to Greenbelt, Maryland, where he worked as a Wildlife Biologist, first with the U.S. Department of the Interior, then the U.S. Department of Agriculture, specializing in pioneering research on controlling animal damage to tree seedlings. His other children, sons, Brooke, Eric, and Kevin, and daughter, Colleen, were all born in Olympia. In 1965, they built a home in Littlerock area, where they lived for over 55 years.