Dan Abraham

Dan is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews in Washington and Oregon. He was especially close to his niece Adrienne Paulu and great-niece Kyla Martin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Maggie Abraham of Noel, Mo.; brother and sister-in-law James and Ellie Abraham of Kansas City, Mo.; and in-laws Don and Alvera Williams and brother-in-law Scott Williams of Longview.

Dan was a member of the Kelso Police Reserve for many years. He liked to travel, especially to cemeteries, ghost towns and towns with historical significance. He and Judi took many trips over the years with Sandra and Willy. He also enjoyed vacationing in Hawaii and traveling in the Pacific Northwest with his family members from Kansas City. He loved seeing shows in Las Vegas and was always on the quest for the perfect hamburger.

He enjoyed studying history, especially that related to the military and World War II. He also liked to read and watch documentaries and YouTube. He had many dogs over the years that were loyal companions, including Petunia, who he leaves behind for Judi.

A graveside service at Longview Memorial Park will be held when possible.