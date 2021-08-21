Dallas R Wyatt

Jan. 1, 1967 — Aug. 10, 2021

Dallas Ross Wyatt passed away on August 10, 2021, at his home in Longview, Washington. Dallas was born on January 1, 1967, in Longview, Washington, to his mother, Alexis Faye Fisher, and father Gare Wyatt.

Dallas attended R.A. Long and Natural High schools in Longview and graduated from the latter in 1985. He went on to become a chef, taking the knowledge he learned from that to teach others.

Dallas thrived by helping patients who were in recovery from addiction. He turned that passion into a career by teaching people who were entering sobriety how to cook. Dallas had a commitment to maintaining a sober and productive lifestyle in order to encourage others in their walk of sobriety.

During his free time, Dallas would play poker and take part in tournaments. He also was an avid biker and was a prominent member in the biking community.

Dallas is survived and will be missed by his father, Gare; his sister, Debbie; his stepdad, Jim Meyer; his brother, Troy; his son, Jordan; his daughter-in-law, Keri; his eight grandchildren; and his loving girlfriend of five years, Carla.

Dallas was predeceased by his siblings, Deanna and Darren; his mom, Faye Meyer; and his daughter, Jessica.