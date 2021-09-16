Dale Lee Williams

Dec. 6, 1946 — Aug. 29, 2021

Dale passed away peacefully after his battle with small cell lung cancer.

Dale was number three of six children born to Paul and Myrtle Williams.

Born in Longview, Washington and raised in Kelso, Washington his whole life, he graduated from Kelso High School and joined the Army to serve his country spending 18 months in Vietnam.

Dale married Kathleen Lewis in 1976 and they raised six children also, (Laurie, Tammy, Jeff, Scott, Ryan, Marcus) adding a seventh, Tim, as a teenager.

Dale started his own alarm company in 1999, D.W.A.R. He was his own boss until he retired in 2018. He enjoyed his customers and they were wonderful to him as were his employees. He had the best of both and we thank them all.

Dale loved spending time with his family and his friends, collecting and restoring old cars, going to car shows and going fishing (often with his youngest granddaughter as his fishing buddy).

Dale was blessed with 12 grandchildren and a new great-granddaughter.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dean and son Scott. May they greet him in heaven for a wonderful reunion.

Everyone is invited to a celebration of life potluck anytime between 2 and 5 p.m. on Sunday September 26, 2021, at our home. Please be sure to wear your masks to make everyone feel at ease.