May 19, 1934—January 1, 2021

Dale E. Peterson, 86, of Longview, Washington, passed away January 1, 2021.

He was born May 19, 1934 to Victor and Essie Peterson. Dale was a lifelong resident of Longview except for the few years he served his country, when he was stationed in Germany.

Dale is preceded in death by his wife Doris, daughter Vicky Brown, his parents, his sisters Mary Workman, Janice Mueller and Glenda Humphreys and his brothers Emmet, Marlin, Mancil, Lyle and Lonnie Peterson.

Dale retired in 1996 after 45 years on the waterfront as a Longshoreman, ILWU Local 21.

He is survived by his children, sons Allan, Tyler and Layne Peterson, Bob and Donnie Storie and his daughters Lynn and Cameron Peterson and RoxAnne McCracken. His grandchildren Evan, Boston, Taja Tristan, Lexie, Taylor, Bryce, Cheyenne, Jacob, Joey, Jesse, Justice, Tamera, Maddy, Ian and Abigail, and 11 great grandchildren.

In 1973 Dale committed his life to a deep faith filled relationship with his Savior. Dale lived his life with honesty, integrity, and laughter.

A celebration of life will be held 11 am, January 16, 2021 at Rainier Assembly of God.