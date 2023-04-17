July 17, 1963—April 14, 2023
LONGVIEW—Dale was born and raised in Longview. Dale graduated from R.A. Long in 1982 where he worked for the Longview school district for a few years. In 1993 Dale went to work for the Woodland School District where he worked with ELL/MLE students where he remained until his passing. Dale loved all of his students and co-workers.
Dale loved softball and performing in plays. He is preceded in death by his parents’ Dale Hillman Sr. and Selma and Bob Girt, sisters Janice Hillman and Debbie Odell.
Dale is survived by his step-mom Diana Hillman, sisters, Beckie Clark (Ken), Julie Moore (Dennis), Laura Jenkins (Dave), twin sister Brenda Cottrell (Rob), Barbara Moore (Steve), brother in law Pat Odell, nine nieces and nephews, 13 great nieces and nephews, and too many friends to mention. Contributions can be made to Columbia Elementary School in Woodland. Celebration of Life will be held April 30 at 2:00 p.m. at Woodland Highschool.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.