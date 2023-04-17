July 17, 1963—April 14, 2023

LONGVIEW—Dale was born and raised in Longview. Dale graduated from R.A. Long in 1982 where he worked for the Longview school district for a few years. In 1993 Dale went to work for the Woodland School District where he worked with ELL/MLE students where he remained until his passing. Dale loved all of his students and co-workers.

Dale loved softball and performing in plays. He is preceded in death by his parents’ Dale Hillman Sr. and Selma and Bob Girt, sisters Janice Hillman and Debbie Odell.

Dale is survived by his step-mom Diana Hillman, sisters, Beckie Clark (Ken), Julie Moore (Dennis), Laura Jenkins (Dave), twin sister Brenda Cottrell (Rob), Barbara Moore (Steve), brother in law Pat Odell, nine nieces and nephews, 13 great nieces and nephews, and too many friends to mention. Contributions can be made to Columbia Elementary School in Woodland. Celebration of Life will be held April 30 at 2:00 p.m. at Woodland Highschool.