Feb. 9, 1942—Feb. 1, 2023

TOLEDO, WA—Dale Douglas Hurley I passed away Feb. 1, 2023, surrounded by his family including his loving wife Doris “Dot” Hurley of 60 years. He was born to Lorenzo Hurley and Alice Harvel Hurley on Feb. 9, 1942, and spent most of his life in the woods as a tree faller and an avid outdoorsman. So many stories have been told of his time working in the woods at the many family dinners and annual campouts. Dale and his family lived up and down the coast of California, Oregon and Washington, eventually settling down when he retired in Toledo, Washington.

Dale and Dot spent the last 17 years making their dreams come true by making their home an oasis for themselves and their family to enjoy. He was a Master Gardener and would volunteer his time every year at their annual plant sale at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds to sharpen gardening tools for anyone that brought them to him. His vegetable garden and flower beds were his pride and joy. He enjoyed having his family come learn how to plant companion plants for better production in his garden and take that knowledge home for their own gardens.

Dale was one of 11 siblings and was preceded in death by both his parents, five sisters, three brothers and one grandson. He is survived at home by his wife Dot; his children: Laura Hurley, of Toledo, Washington, Dale Douglas Hurley II (Denice), of Kelso, Washington and Michael T. Hurley, of Idaho; his brothers Rocky Hurley of Fife, Washington and Jerry Hurley of Grants Pass, Oregon; 15 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of life will be planned for late spring or early summer, 2023.