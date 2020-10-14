Dale Clarence Lilienthal

August 31, 1932—September 23, 2020

On September 23, 2020 the gates of heaven opened for Dale C. Lilienthal. Dale was born August 31, 1932 in Seva, Minn., to Clarence H. and Myrtle M. (Gorans) Lilienthal.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Erika Lilienthal and his best friend of 71 years, Ed Smith of Tillamook, Ore.

Surviving Dale is his wife Patty, daughter Krista, son-in-law Mike, grandson Austen, granddaughter Lillyann Lovingfoss, sister-in-law Jamie, nephews Jarid and Jeremy Harlin and nephew Dieter Lilienthal.

Dale worked as the Doorman at the Columbia Theater while attending R.A. Long High School, graduating in 1951.

Along with being a dedicated and hardworking man, Dale was an avid fisherman who enjoyed boating many NW rivers. He was an excellent bowler and a member of many leagues, but his greatest passion and skill was his love for the game of pool—truly a “Gentleman’s Gentleman”.

Part of Dale’s misspent youth was spent in California betting on the horses and playing pool for a living, eedless to say he came home after a year. Dale worked at Weyerhaeuser for the next 32 years retiring in 1988 from Weyerhaeuser Power Plant.