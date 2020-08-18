January 7, 1936—July 6, 2020
Dale Anthony Gass, of Clatskanie, Ore., passed away peacefully July 6, 2020, at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, Wash., with his wife and granddaughter by his side. He was 84 years old and died of natural causes.
Dale grew up in Carlton, Ore., and moved his family to Clatskanie 53 years ago to work at the Wauna Paper Mill in Westport, Ore., where he retired as a Bleach Plant Operator in 1994.
He enjoyed working with his hands, inventing, hunting, and working on his farm outside of Clatskanie. He raised cattle for many years.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tamra, and his older brother, James Gass, of Newberg, Ore.
He is survived by his wife, Ginger, 3 daughters; Teresa Breeden, Patricia Gass, and Debra Zinsli; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 2 great, great-grandchildren; 1 sister, Ailene Bernt, of Mt. Angel, Ore., and 2 brothers; Edward Gass of Newberg, Ore., and Martin Gass of McMinnville, Ore.
No memorial service is planned at this time, due to the coronavirus restrictions.
