June 23, 1962 — Oct. 18, 2021

Dale Allen Olson of Longview, Washington, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, at the age of 59. After a long battle of declining health, he died peacefully with his two daughters by his side.

Dale was a boater, a jet skier, a wakeboarder, a motorcyclist, a snowmobiler, and you could always count on him for a good joke. He loved engines of all types, and any mechanical thing. He was a talented welder, fabricator and machinist.

Dale was a father, a grandfather, a brother, a son, and a husband twice! He loved his family unconditionally and was very proud of his children and grandchildren.

Dale was preceded in death by his father, Roger Dale Olson. He is survived by his daughters, Cassy Jacob, Kaile Demaree and Mindy LaBeau; his son, Dustin Barker; his three grandsons, Jordan Jacob, Ryan Jacob and Cameron Jacob; his two granddaughters, Kalynn Jacob and Peyton Demaree; his mother, Karen Barkman; sisters Collette Cantrell, Heather Olson-Smith and Tara Olson; his brother Erik Olson; and countless family members and loving friends.

His children will be scattering Dale’s ashes in a private ceremony. We can honor his memory by telling stories about him. It is through those stories that his memory will live on.