Dec. 5, 1984 — Feb. 24, 2022
Dale Ainslie was born to Mike and Leslea Ainslie. He was passionate about motocross; his beloved dog, Scooby; and his job at Cowlitz River Rigging. The absolute joy of his life was his son, Forrest. Forrest was everything to Dale. They were the best of friends.
Dale passed away unexpectedly of natural causes. He leaves behind the son he adored, Forrest Ainslie; his parents, Mike and Leslea Ainslie; the mother of his child, Rebecca Ainslie; and so many others who love him.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Dale’s name to Cowlitz River Rigging.
A celebration of life for Dale will be held at 2 p.m. March 26 at Cowlitz County Event Center. #irreplacable
